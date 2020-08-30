Man injured after getting caught in crossfire in south St. Louis

The victim told police he was walking in the area of Cherokee Street and South Grand Boulevard when he saw a black car and silver car exchange gunfire

ST. LOUIS — A man was injured during a shooting between two cars in south St. Louis early Sunday morning.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 34-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

He told police he was walking in the area of Cherokee Street and South Grand Boulevard when he saw a black car and silver car exchange gunfire. After the cars fled, the man realized he had been hit by the gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital by a friend. His vitals were stable, according to the police report.