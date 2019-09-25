ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — At least two suspects are wanted for stealing an ATM from the south county Buffalo Wild Wings.

St. Louis County police confirmed the suspects stole the machine—with all the money inside—by using a pickup truck to pull it out of the restaurant.

The alarm went off at 3:01 a.m. at the location at 570 South County Center Way. Police are investigating this as a burglary.

No one is in custody and police did not have surveillance video when 5 On Your Side checked in with the department Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were released.

