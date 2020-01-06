Dozens of guns including 2 semi-automatic rifles stolen from St. Louis County pawn shop

Police said at least six vehicles worked with one another during the course of the burglary and as many as 10 suspects were involved

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a south St. Louis County pawn shop was broken into early Sunday morning. Dozens of guns were stolen from Southside Pawn and Jewelry.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to the pawn shop at 8101 Gravois Rd. around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they saw a shattered window with several pieces of concrete on the ground beneath the window.

Inventory of the business revealed that 34 guns were stolen – two of them were semi-automatic rifles and the others were semi-automatic handguns.

Police said at least six vehicles worked with one another during the course of the burglary and as many as 10 suspects were involved.

No video surveillance has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.