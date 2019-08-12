ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman said they were robbed while walking home in south St. Louis Saturday evening.

Police got the call at about 8:22 p.m. in the 3600 block of S. Jefferson, which is in the Marine Villa neighborhood of south city.

The 34-year-old man and 29-year-old woman told police they were walking home when one man approached them from the front and another man walked up to them from the back. They said the man in front of them had what appeared to be a gun wrapped up in some type of cloth.

The man behind them grabbed the woman by her ponytail, threw her to the ground and stole her purse, police said. Nothing was taken from the man she was with.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

