Suspect shot by police during 'scuffle' in South Roxana

Multiple police officers were injured in the scuffle.

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A police officer shot a suspect and several officers were injured during a “scuffle” in South Roxana, according to police.

The South Roxana Police Department said officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Rose Avenue. While police were at the scene, one of the officers shot the suspect.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Multiple police officers were injured during the scuffle, according to a news release from the department. Police did not give an update on the extent of the injuries or the officers’ conditions.

The department said it will be seeking criminal charges against the suspect. No other information about the incident or suspect has been released.

The investigation has been turned over to Illinois State Police.

