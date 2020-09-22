Woman punched during carjacking in south St. Louis

When the woman refused to give the suspects her stuff, one of them punched her, causing her to fall to the ground

ST. LOUIS — A woman was punched during a carjacking in St. Louis’ Holly Hills neighborhood Monday night.

At around 10:50 p.m., police were called to the 3900 block of Wilmington Avenue for a report of a carjacking. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman.

The victims told police they were standing next to the 60-year-old woman’s 2016 Ford Fusion when two suspects approached them. The first suspect pointed a gun at them and announced a robbery.

When the 57-year-old woman refused to give them her stuff, the suspect punched her, causing her to fall to the ground.

Both suspects got into the Ford Fusion and drove away from the area.