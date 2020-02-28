ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a hold up at a south city credit union.
Police responded to the First Community Credit Union at 4249 Watson Road at about 4:20 p.m.
Officers said a man passed a note to the teller demanding money. The man ran away from the building. Police have not said whether the man got away with any cash. It’s also not known whether he had a gun.
The view from Sky5 showed several officers at the credit union and at least three police vehicles on the parking lot.
Police have not released any further details at this time.
