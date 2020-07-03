ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman has died in a shooting in south St. Louis.

The shooting was reported at 6:09 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dover, which is on the edge of the Holly Hills and Carondelet neighborhoods.

Police arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound in her abdomen. She wasn’t alert or breathing. St. Louis police have classified the shooting as a homicide, and the homicide unit has responded to the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

