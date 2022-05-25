Man dies after being hit by car in south St. Louis County, teen taken into custody

Officers identified and spoke with a 16-year-old who they said “remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.”

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway in south St. Louis County after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called about an assault that happened in the 3200 block of Country Hollow Drive, which is a residential street in Oakville. Officers arrived to find a man who had been hit by a car.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for life-saving treatment, but he died from his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name but said he was 72 years old.

Officers identified and spoke with a 16-year-old who they said “remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.” The teen was taken into custody and transferred to St. Louis County’s Family Court.

Police have not released any details about a potential motive, what happened in the moments leading up to the incident or the potential relationship between the victim and the teen.

They are classifying the case as a homicide.

“The investigation is very active at this time,” St. Louis County police stated in an emailed release Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).