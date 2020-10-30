St. Louis County police in standoff with man charged with kidnapping, assault earlier in the day

The 59-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault earlier on Thursday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police in south St. Louis County are currently in a standoff with an assault and kidnapping suspect.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, on Oct. 28 around 1 p.m. police responded to call in the 7800 block of Fleta Street. Police said an assault happened at the residence and officers negotiated with an armed/barricaded suspect.

A woman was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, police said they left the scene and the individual was to be contacted at a later time as the investigation continued.

When officers arrived on Thursday after charges were issued by the prosecuting attorney's office, the suspect refused to comply.

The spokesperson said the tactical operations unit is on scene and is working to bring a peaceful resolution.

The 59-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault.

