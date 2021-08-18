Shooting inside south city Auto Zone leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured

Police said the men started shooting at each other inside the business Wednesday afternoon. One of them died at the scene

ST. LOUIS — The homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting between two men inside a south city business.

St. Louis police were called at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 3200 block of Gravois Avenue, which is on the edge of the Benton Park West neighborhood.

5 On Your Side has confirmed with police at the scene that the shooting happened inside the Auto Zone at Gravois and Compton avenues.

Police said two men started shooting at each other. One man was pronounced dead inside the business. The other victim was shot in the arm. He was being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on the man's condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police did not release the names of the men but said it's believed they're both in their 20s.

Police have placed crime scene tape around the parking lot of the Auto Zone while they continue to investigate what happened.

This is a developing story that will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.

