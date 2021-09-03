x
Suspect arrested in south St. Louis shooting death of man who gave his killer directions

Donald Yorker was giving his killer directions when he was shot last month

ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a south St. Louis man last month.

On Tuesday, St. Louis police announced they had arrested a suspect. Although he hasn’t been charged yet, police said the Circuit Attorney’s Office will apply warrants for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

On Feb. 5, police were called to the 3300 block of Leola Avenue in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 53-year-old Donald Yorker, who lived on the same block.

At the time of his murder, Yorker had just gone to his mailbox when a car pulled up and someone inside asked him for directions to downtown St. Louis, a source familiar with the investigation told 5 On Your Side.

Yorker's wife, Theresa, said her husband would have helped anybody.

“He is such a wonderful man and I’m just heartbroken that we went from happily ever after to nothing in the time it took for a gunshot,” she said.

The CrimeStoppers reward for information leading to an arrest in this case was up to $15,000.

