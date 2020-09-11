Woman carjacked at south St. Louis gas station Sunday night

The woman left her car running to go inside the gas station. When she came back out, a man was getting into her car

ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked Sunday night outside of a gas station in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the carjacking happened at 11:10 p.m. outside the Conoco gas station on 4355 S. Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The woman, 38, told police she left her 2006 Dodge Stratus parked and running while she went inside the gas station to buy something. When she came back out, a man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old was getting into her car.

The man pointed a metal object at her that she believed to be a gun and then drove away in her car.