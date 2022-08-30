‘My heart goes out to the husband and children’: South city nurse found dead in East St. Louis

Harriett Childers worked at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for nearly 20 years.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Family members say Harriett Childers was a loving mom, wife and a dedicated nurse who lived in south St. Louis.

Childers' family wants to know who harmed her and left her dead in East St. Louis.

"My heart goes out to the husband and children," said East St. Louis resident, Antonio Mattox.

East St. Louis police said around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers went to the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue and found Childers' body in the street.

Mattox and his family live nearby.

"It's a quiet neighborhood. Really after 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. it's peaceful," said Mattox.

On Monday, 5 On Your Side went to the East St. Louis Police Department to try to talk to Chief Kendall Perry about the mysterious homicide, but he wasn't around.

On Saturday, Perry told 5 On Your Side they received a tip about the woman's body lying in the street.

Perry also said detectives were trying to determine if Childers had been killed there or if she was dumped in the neighborhood.

"It's very seldom that something like that happens," Mattox said.

Her co-workers said for nearly 20 years, Childers worked as a nurse at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis.

They also said after she left the hospital, Childers would often work part-time as an Uber driver.

A hospital spokesperson called her "a valued employee."

In a statement, the hospital said, "We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of a member of the SSM family. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

"It's terrible. I mean for somebody to have the audacity to do something like that to a young lady who's trying to better her life, it's ridiculous," said Mattox.

As of Monday night, police have not said how Childers was killed or if they have any suspects.

Anyone with any information should call the East St. Louis Police Department at (618) 482-6724.