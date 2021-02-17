x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

17-year-old injured in south St. Louis shooting

The shooting happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

St. Louis police received a call for “shots fired” followed by a call for a shooting after a 17-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

According to a police report, the suspect fired shots after he and the 17-year-old got into an argument. The teen was taken to the hospital by a family member after he was shot.

Police didn’t give an update on the teen’s condition but said his vitals were stable.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Related Articles