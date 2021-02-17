17-year-old injured in south St. Louis shooting

The shooting happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. in the 3600 block of Michigan Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

St. Louis police received a call for “shots fired” followed by a call for a shooting after a 17-year-old boy arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

According to a police report, the suspect fired shots after he and the 17-year-old got into an argument. The teen was taken to the hospital by a family member after he was shot.

Police didn’t give an update on the teen’s condition but said his vitals were stable.