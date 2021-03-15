Man stabbed in domestic incident in south St. Louis

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition

ST. LOUIS — A man was rushed to the hospital after an argument ended with a stabbing in south St. Louis Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Shenandoah Avenue at around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim was arguing with a 35-year-old man he knew when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the arm and chest. The suspect tried to run away when police showed up, but officers were able to take him into custody.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are not looking for anyone else.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.