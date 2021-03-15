Man stabbed in domestic incident in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was rushed to the hospital after an argument ended with a stabbing in south St. Louis Saturday morning.
Police were called to the 2200 block of Shenandoah Avenue at around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
Police said the victim was arguing with a 35-year-old man he knew when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the arm and chest. The suspect tried to run away when police showed up, but officers were able to take him into custody.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
The investigation is ongoing, but police are not looking for anyone else.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/