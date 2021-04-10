Police: 12-year-old shot 16-year-old multiple times in south St. Louis

Police were told a mother was driving her 16-year-old son to a hospital after he was shot multiple times. The teen was last listed in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting, and police believe the person responsible is a 12-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Hurck Street, which is in south St. Louis’ Patch neighborhood near the city-county line.

Police were told a mother was driving her 16-year-old son to a hospital after he was shot multiple times. The teen was last listed in critical condition and his vital signs were unstable, St. Louis police said in a report Monday morning.

At this time, police investigators believe a 12-year-old is responsible for the shooting. He was taken into custody at the scene and turned over to the Juvenile Courts.

St. Louis police did not release any further details about the shooting or the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html