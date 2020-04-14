ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred on Easter Sunday in south St. Louis.

It happened in the 2900 block of Hereford Street, which is in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.

A 41-year-old man told police that a man wearing a surgical mask approached him and asked for a lighter around 10:45 p.m.

When the 41-year-old went into his car to grab a lighter, the man pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s car.

The carjacker got into the victim’s 2018 Toyota Camry and left the scene.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this is the first carjacking in the neighborhood this year. In 2019, there were no reported carjackings in the Southwest Garden neighborhood.

The victim was not injured.

