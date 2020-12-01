ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in north St. Louis County Saturday.

St. Louis County police officers responded to the 1500 block of Trampe Avenue, which is in Spanish Lake, just before 7:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old boy injured.

Investigators believe the teen was shot after what they called an altercation. The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

