Spire employee struck by driver fleeing police in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Spire employee was struck by a fleeing car early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers with the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a report of tampering just after 6 a.m. in the 8000 block of Wynwood Drive. A witness told officers a black SUV pulling a trailer took the motorcycle.

Police attempted to stop the car but it drove away, police said.

The fleeing Black Cadillac Escalade entered south St. Louis and struck a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Hampton Avenue, according to St. Louis police.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, a 56-year-old woman, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The trailer was separated from the Cadillac, which continued on Gravois Avenue, and struck a nearby pole. Police said the car then struck a Spire employee near Gravois Avenue and Christy Boulevard.

The employee, a 21-year-old man, suffered a severe injury to his left leg and was taken to a local hospital. Police have not given an update on his condition.

The Cadillac entered an alley where the suspects left the vehicle and ran from the scene. Police had not released further suspect information as of Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuing patrol car's emergency lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash, St. Louis County police said.

St. Louis police are investigating the incident.