Man charged for allegedly assaulting his partner, threatening her kids with gun in St. Ann

ST ANN, Mo. — A man faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner and threatening her children with a gun this weekend in St. Ann.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, 30-year-old Edorian Simon was charged with third-degree domestic assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting in connection to a domestic incident that happened on Mother's Day in St. Ann. Both charges are Class E Felonies.

St. Ann police's investigation revealed Simon had hit his domestic partner in the head in the 8700 block of Windom Avenue. The woman's 16-year-old daughter then intervened by spraying Simon with mace and pulling her mother into her bedroom.

When the woman opened the bedroom door, Simon pointed a handgun at her and her daughter and said, "You gone make me kill you," officials said. Simon later asked the woman's 14-year-old son why he didn't intervene while pointing the gun at the boy.

Neighbors called the police, and five guns were found in the home when the woman allowed officers to search her home, investigators learned.

"I thank the concerned neighbors who called 911 and the courageous victim who participated in the investigation of a man she alleged threatened to kill her in the presence of her children," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement. "This reckless, violent behavior will not be tolerated in St. Louis County."



The sentencing range for a Class E Felony is from one day to one year in jail, up to four years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Police said there were five children in the home at the time of the incident.

Resources for domestic violence victims:

The St. Louis County Police Department Domestic Violence Unit and Victim's Advocate (314-615-8665) can help victims find housing, counseling and even help with orders of protection.

Safe Connections (314-531-2003, 24-hour hotline and text line) has crisis line advocates who can assist callers with safety planning and provide referrals for shelter, legal, counseling and other area resources.

Crime Victim Center (314-652-3623) provides advocacy, legal and counseling resources. The advocacy programs provide crisis intervention, case management, education about the criminal and civil justice system and referrals.

Legal Advocates for Abused Women (314-664-6699) has a legal helpline that allows you to speak with a trained advocate about safety planning, crisis support, legal information and social service referrals.

St. Martha's Shelter (314-533-1313, 4733 Mattis Road) with walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday with no appointment necessary.