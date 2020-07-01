ST ANN, Mo. — Police are investigating after an Imo’s was robbed Monday night.

Officers responded to Imo’s Pizza in St. Ann shortly after 10 p.m. for a robbery that had just occurred.

A man wearing a tan jacket and a dark colored stocking cap entered Imo’s and gave a note to an employee. He implied he had a weapon and that he was there to rob the store.

According to police, the manager closed the register and tried to call the police. The robber took the register and left the area in an unknown direction.

Police said surveillance video shows the robber approached the business on foot from south of St. Charles Rock Road. After he took the register he ran to the same area.

More than $800 was stolen. No surveillance video has been released.

If you have any information about the robbery contact the St. Ann Police Department at 314-428-6868 or text the word 'STANN' to 847411 to leave an anonymous message.

