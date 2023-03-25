St. Ann man fatally shot outside Breckenridge Hills store

Police found Chuckie White, 54, dead Friday night on the parking lot of Prince Market and Liquors.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after a man was found dead Friday night outside of a Breckenridge Hills store.

Major Case spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Doss said police responded at 8:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Prince Market and Liquors at 9826 St. Charles Rock Road. Officers found a man dead on the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Police identified him as Chuckie White, 54, of St. Ann.

An investigation is underway. The Major Case Squad is asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.