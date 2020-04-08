Man charged with selling fatal fentanyl dose at St. Charles casino

Surveillance video showed Craig giving fentanyl to the victim hours before he was found dead

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A Wright City man was charged with distributing fentanyl to a person who died of an overdose hours later.

Ledra A. Craig, 43, was charged by a federal complaint of distribution of fentanyl, the United State's Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said in a Tuesday release.

An unnamed person was found dead Sunday in St. Charles, sparking an overdose death investigation. Surveillance video from Ameristar Casino in St. Charles showed Craig giving fentanyl to the victim and another person just hours earlier, the attorney's office said.

Craig later admitted to investigators that he sold fentanyl at the casino over the weekend.