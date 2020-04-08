x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

Man charged with selling fatal fentanyl dose at St. Charles casino

Surveillance video showed Craig giving fentanyl to the victim hours before he was found dead
Generic photo of handcuffs

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A Wright City man was charged with distributing fentanyl to a person who died of an overdose hours later.

Ledra A. Craig, 43, was charged by a federal complaint of distribution of fentanyl, the United State's Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said in a Tuesday release.

An unnamed person was found dead Sunday in St. Charles, sparking an overdose death investigation. Surveillance video from Ameristar Casino in St. Charles showed Craig giving fentanyl to the victim and another person just hours earlier, the attorney's office said.

Craig later admitted to investigators that he sold fentanyl at the casino over the weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force are investigating.

Related Articles