Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to molesting children, plotting to kill them

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A former Boy Scout leader pleaded guilty to a life sentence Monday after to multiple counts of child molestation and trying to have some of his victims killed to silence them.

Matthew Baker, 51, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of statutory sodomy. He could have been sentenced to 10 years on each charge, meaning he would not be eligible to leave prison until he was in his 90s.

Because of sentencing rules on his charges, a life sentence means he will be eligible for parole when he turns 70, or after he has served 40% of his sentence, according to Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

Although Baker is eligible for parole, he may never be released because he will be considered a sexually dangerous predator, Lohmar said. The designation means the government has deemed him too dangerous to be set free even though he served his sentence.

"This monster doesn't deserve to breathe another breath outside of a prison cell," Lohmar said after the sentencing.

Four of the victims were molested inside Baker’s O’Fallon, Missouri home in 2018, according to court documents. Another victim alleges the abuse took place at the Beaumont Scout Reservation in south St. Louis County.

At the time of the alleged abuse, Baker was volunteering as a Cub Scout den leader for Cub Scout Pack 986 in O'Fallon, Missouri. More specifically, he was a "wolf leader," which means he oversaw children who are either 8 years old or in the second grade. Cub Scout Pack 986 is affiliated with Twin Chimneys Elementary School in the Fort Zumwalt School District.

Boy Scouts of America issued a statement at the time, saying Baker had been stripped of any of his involvement with the organization and urged parents who believe their children might have been victimized to call police.

The charge involving the victim he is accused of molesting in St. Louis County during the Boy Scout event is still pending.

Two of his victims are his relatives.

Police believe Baker would lure children, often friends of his own children, inside his home by spilling drinks on their pants and telling them to come inside so he could get them dry clothes.

One of the victims reported the abuse to a relative, which led to charges.

Once those charges went public, other victims started coming forward, Lohmar said.

Lohmar said he believes there could be other victims out there.