St. Charles County deputy seriously injured after being hit during traffic stop

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured after being hit by a car during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers stopped a GMC Denali that they said was seen casing the area around Interstate 70 and Fifth Street.

While officers were talking to the people in the car, the driver drove into a police vehicle and hit a deputy who was awaiting prisoner transport. The deputy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, and his vitals were stable at last check.

After hitting the deputy, the suspects drove eastbound on I-70 into St. Louis County and crashed into a Cottleville Police Department patrol car at Route 141 and Ryder Trail.

Two people were taken into custody. While searching the car, police found a gun and what they suspect to be fentanyl.