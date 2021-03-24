Court docs: Driver fired 'warning shot' in road rage incident on I-64 in St. Charles County

The victim said the suspect was driving erratically on the highway, and then he flashed a gun and pulled the trigger

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — What started as a road rage incident led to a shooting, police chase and crash that spanned two counties Tuesday, according to court documents. The whole incident involved several law enforcement agencies through St. Charles County and into Chesterfield.

Kyle Lindley was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree assault.

Just before noon Tuesday, a man called 911 to report he had just been shot at while driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Lake St. Louis. The victim accused Lindley of driving erratically on the interstate, weaving in and out of lanes. He said he threw his hands up out of frustration over Lindley’s driving, which prompted the suspect to cut him off again.

The victim told police that’s when Lindley flashed a handgun out his driver’s side window. He said Lindley showed the gun again but this time pulled the trigger. The victim said he thought Lindley was trying to shoot the gun at him. He also told 911 dispatchers that the shell casing hit the window of his car. The victim wasn’t injured.

Police responded to the area of I-64 and Route DD for the shooting. The victim told police the vehicle involved in the shooting was a white BMW with temporary registration. The highway patrol confirmed a state trooper spotted the car and that it was being followed by a marked St. Charles County police car with its lights and sirens on. However, the driver refused to pull over, the patrol said.

The chase continued over the Missouri River into St. Louis County. According to charging documents, Lindley got off the interstate at the Chesterfield Parkway West exit near one of the outlet malls.

Shortly after, he crashed near Olive Street Road and Chesterfield Airport Road, hitting two vehicles, the highway patrol said.

Two suspects were taken into custody. Police said they found a handgun, marijuana and money in Lindley’s car.

While being interviewed by police, Lindley told investigators, “he did fire a ‘warning shot’ from his moving vehicle because the victim was tailing him.”

A passenger inside the car added that Lindley shot the gun out of the driver’s side window over a road rage incident.