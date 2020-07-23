St. Charles County man admits to sending threats to Sen. Hawley over Facebook

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to sending numerous threats to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley over Facebook.
Jeremy Cawthon was sentenced to 16 months of time already served for making the threats in March and April of 2019, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern District of Missouri said. He was being held in the St. Louis County Jail for the last 16 months after being charged on April 5, 2019.
After they were received in March and April of 2019, the threats were turned over to FBI agents for an investigation. Investigators were able to trace the threats to Cawthon's St. Charles home and arrest him.
