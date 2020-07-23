x
crime

St. Charles County man admits to sending threats to Sen. Hawley over Facebook

Jeremy Cawthon pleaded guilty to sending numerous threats to Missouri's junior senator
Credit: AP
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing to examine implementation of Title I of the CARES Act, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 38-year-old man pleaded guilty to sending numerous threats to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley over Facebook.

Jeremy Cawthon was sentenced to 16 months of time already served for making the threats in March and April of 2019, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern District of Missouri said. He was being held in the St. Louis County Jail for the last 16 months after being charged on April 5, 2019.

After they were received in March and April of 2019, the threats were turned over to FBI agents for an investigation. Investigators were able to trace the threats to Cawthon's St. Charles home and arrest him.

