ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County man wrapped a belt around a boy's neck while he was disciplining him for getting trouble at school, according to a probable cause statement.

Jeremy Prinster faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault. The incident happened at a home on Monday.

Prinster told the boy he needed to "take his punishment like a man," according to the statement. Investigators said he struck the boy with a leather belt multiple times on his back and kicked the boy while he was on the floor.

As the victim struggled to get away, Prinster wrapped the belt around the boy's neck and started dragging him down the hallway toward the boy's room. The boy was choking and could not breathe, according to the statement.

"This was done with enough force by Prinster to leave imprints and immediate bruising at the surface of the skin..." the statement read. "Prinster placed the juvenile victim's life in a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury..."

Blood pooled at the surface of the boy's skin, showing the woven pattern of the belt, the statement read. Prinster told police he blacked out during the incident.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesay. Prinster's bond was set at $7,500 and 10% will not be allowed.

