St. Charles County man who used social media to lure victims indicted for sex trafficking of a child

Authorities are asking for help identifying other victims

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A federal grand jury has indicted a St. Charles County man for sex trafficking of a child and failure to register as a sex offender.

Between January 2016 and August 2020, 44-year-old Thomas Bowles used a social media app called kik to recruit, entice, transport, patronize and solicit two girls under the age of 18, according to court documents.

During those years, Bowles used "interstate commerce" and coerced two minors to have sex and engage in prostitution, a press release stated.

"It's not uncommon for child predators to cast a wide net on social media to see who responds and whom they can victimize," said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. "In this case, that's how the defendant met his victims, underscoring just how careful we all need to be when engaging with strangers on-line."

If convicted, Bowles faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison. He could also face a fine of up to $250,000.