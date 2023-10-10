St. Charles County man sentenced in fatal 2021 shooting

Tryston Corbin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 23-year-old Kaleeb Barnes.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for a 2021 homicide in St. Louis.

Tryston Corbin, 21, pleaded guilty in St. Louis Circuit Court to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 23-year-old Kaleeb Barnes, reduced from his initial charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Corbin's guilty plea averts a trial that had been set for next week.

Prosecutors said Corbin shot Barnes in the chest during an argument on Oct. 31, 2021, at a home on the 4500 block of Alice Avenue in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood. Corbin then drove away.