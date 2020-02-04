ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in St. Charles County early Thursday morning.

Police have not provided any other information. The shooting victim was found at a home in the 2500 block of Breezy Point Lane.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects in custody.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist saw several officers knocking on a door and looking around the outside of a house with flashlights.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

