St. Charles County police fatally shoot suspect who fled traffic stop

Police said a man was apprehended after a foot chase in Weldon Spring. He then brandished a firearm while resisting arrest.

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — A St. Charles County police officer fatally shot a man who ran from a traffic stop early Monday morning in Weldon Spring.

Police said the incident began just after 12:30 a.m. Monday when a car pulled up alongside patrol officers to ask for directions in the area of Siedentop Road and Technology Drive. Officers approached the vehicle, which was coming from an otherwise empty lot with no businesses open at the time, and began asking the two individuals inside for their identification.

That's when the passenger got out of the car and ran. Officers apprehended him after a brief foot chase, police said, but he was able to slightly free himself and brandished a weapon.

Seeing the weapon, a St. Charles County officer fired shots and struck the suspect, police said.

Officers performed first aid before the suspect was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died. Police had not yet identified the man but described him as being in his 40s.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

As of Monday morning, the shooting remained under investigation by the St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team.

