ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police believe they may have stopped nearly two pounds of heroin from hitting the streets after stopping a black Honda Civic Monday for traffic violations.

Officers said they pulled over Diana Ochoa and Jose Ochoa Jr. of Corona, Calif. for multiple traffic violations and smelled marijuana in the car.

Diana Ochoa allowed officers to search her car, and inside, they found more than one pound of heroin in a single package, wrapped in duct tape.

A field test confirmed it was heroin, according to court documents.

The Ochoas, who are mother and son, are both charged with one count of first-degree drug trafficking.

In the probable cause statement, St. Charles County police said the heroin is valued at more than $35,000 on the street and believe that Diana Ochoa is part of a "large criminal organization."

The mother and son are being held in the St. Charles County jail on $150,000 cash bail and they are facing between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Police also stopped another vehicle in St. Charles County around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and another large amount of heroin off the highway.

