St. Charles County package thief identified, charges pending

Police said her name will not be released until charges are obtained

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department has identified a woman accused of stealing packages from front porches of homes across the county.

The department posted an update to social media on Thursday, saying the suspect was identified and charges are pending. The department said her name will not be released until charges are obtained.

The department first posted about an incident on Wednesday and asked the public for help in identifying the woman.

On Tuesday, police were called to the 1000 block of Durham Garden Drive in Dardenne Prairie for a report of something being stolen. A home surveillance camera captured the suspect taking a package from the porch and fleeing in an Enterprise rental truck.

There was another report in O’Fallon involving stolen packages where the suspect also used an Enterprise rental truck.

A few other victims in Dardenne Prairie and O'Fallon posted about stolen packages on social media.

One of the victims shared images with 5 On Your Side from her home surveillance camera that match the description of the suspect in the other thefts.

She said one of the packages was more cameras for her home and two other packages were Christmas gifts.