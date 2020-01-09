Man stabbed to death outside St. Charles County motel

The St. Charles County Police Department is interviewing a person of interest who was possibly involved in the disturbance

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was stabbed to death outside of a St. Charles County motel, police confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 2010 Zumbehl Road, which is right at Zumbehl and Interstate 70.

County police officers were called to the motel for a report of a disturbance. They arrived to find a man on the ground who had been stabbed. He died outside the motel, police said.

The St. Charles County Police Department identified a person of interest who was possibly involved in the disturbance. That person is speaking with investigators.