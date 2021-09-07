St. Charles County woman accused of cutting young boy’s throat

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been charged after police said she admitted to cutting a young boy’s throat.
Natalia Jacquemin was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
At around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 27, Jacquemin called the St. Charles County Police Department via the 911 emergency line.
During the call, Jacquemin said “I slit his throat. I slit his neck.” She began crying and repeatedly said “I did it,” according to a probable cause statement.
When police arrived at the scene, Jacquemin was arrested. While being put under arrest, she said “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”
The victim, a 6-year-old boy, is Jacquemin’s family member.
The boy was taken to a hospital where he was admitted for a laceration that caused damage to his neck muscles. Doctors said the boy needed surgery to repair the “internal injuries” he sustained, according to the statement.
No other information about the incident, including the boy’s condition, has been released.