St. Charles County woman accused of cutting young boy’s throat

During the 911 call, she said "I slit his throat," according to a probable cause statement

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County woman has been charged after police said she admitted to cutting a young boy’s throat.

Natalia Jacquemin was charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 27, Jacquemin called the St. Charles County Police Department via the 911 emergency line.

During the call, Jacquemin said “I slit his throat. I slit his neck.” She began crying and repeatedly said “I did it,” according to a probable cause statement.

When police arrived at the scene, Jacquemin was arrested. While being put under arrest, she said “I just wanted him to rest in peace.”

The victim, a 6-year-old boy, is Jacquemin’s family member.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was admitted for a laceration that caused damage to his neck muscles. Doctors said the boy needed surgery to repair the “internal injuries” he sustained, according to the statement.