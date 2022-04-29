8 rescued, 1 arrested in St. Charles human trafficking investigation

The rescue was a result of "Operation Enduring Shield," a joint operation between the attorney general's office, St. Charles police and the highway patrol.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Eight human trafficking victims were rescued and one arrest was made in an operation Thursday night in St. Charles.

According to a press release from the office of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the rescue was a result of "Operation Enduring Shield," a joint operation between the office, St. Charles police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Further details on the operation, including where it took place, were not given. Schmitt's office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later date.

The eight people rescued were offered victim services including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling and therapy, and drug rehabilitation.

“Combating human trafficking in the state of Missouri has been one of my core goals since taking my oath as Attorney General," Schmitt wrote in the release. "Due to the hard work done by my Office’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, we have successfully conducted multiple human trafficking operations, including last night’s operation in St. Charles. Thanks to the hard work and cooperation of law enforcement, we were able to rescue 8 victims. I want to thank the St. Charles Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and all the other agencies that helped this operation happen. Every victim saved is one step closer to our goal of ridding Missouri of human trafficking.”