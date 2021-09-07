St. Charles man accused of secretly recording video inside bathroom at pool party

Police said the man used a hidden camera to record multiple people in the bathroom of his home during an Aug. 28 pool party

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man was charged with invasion of privacy after investigators said he secretly recorded video in the bathroom of his home during a pool party late last month.

Kyle Vandermolen, 40, was charged with one count of invasion of privacy in connection with an Aug. 29 incident.

According to charging documents, a woman said she was using the bathroom in Vandermolen's home on Ashley Place Drive during a party when she noticed a hidden video camera pointed at the toilet. She removed the memory card from the camera and took it home with her to see what it had recorded.

Charging documents said the memory card contained 11 videos, including four women, a 4-year-old boy and a man using the toilet.

The next day, the woman who found the camera and some other neighbors returned to the home to confront Vandermolen. In a recorded conversation, Vandermolen admitted to hiding the camera and blamed it on his "drinking." He said he has researched counselors to get help.

The recorded interaction was turned over to the police for them to investigate.

Officers arrested Vandermolen on Sept. 1. He refused to answer questions without consulting with his attorney. His attorney advised him not to speak with officers.

According to charging documents, Vandermolen was on his way to buy moving boxes when he was arrested, and neighbors said they saw him packing up his car the night before.