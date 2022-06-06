St. Charles man accused of sexually assaulting 2 children, police think there may be more victims

The press release said police are "concerned that there may be additional unidentified victims" of Ronald Lawrence.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles man is facing multiple charges after police said he sexually assaulted two children, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

According to a press release from the St. Charles Police Department, 23-year-old Ronald Lawrence was charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person under the age of 12, and more charges are expected.

Police said they arrested Lawrence after they received a report of possible child molestation on Friday. Police said the reported molestation happened at a home in Elm Point Mobile Home Village on North Rue Street. Police said their investigation led them to believe two children had been sexually assaulted by Lawrence.

The press release said police are "concerned that there may be additional unidentified victims" of Lawrence and asked anyone with information to call its non-emergency line at 636-949-3300.

Lawrence is being held without bond.

What to do to report

If you suspect child abuse, call the Missouri Hotline number at 1-800-392-3738.

The team is available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If you are hearing or speech impaired, call Relay Missouri at 1-800-735-2466 (voice) or 1-800-735-2966 (text).

If you are mandated by law to report child abuse and neglect, you can make a report online here.

"If you just have concerns, in general, but not a specific allegation of abuse, call us. We have child and family advocates and plenty of personnel within our staff that are happy to just talk about situations, how to talk to your kids about abuse," said Amy Robins with the Child Advocacy Care Center of Northeast Missouri.