ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Police told 5 On Your Side the most common mistake people make during the winter months is that they leave their car running in an attempt to warm it up. But, the moment you step back inside is when the thieves can strike.

That's what happened to one St. Charles man. He turned on his ignition, stepped back inside his house, and within 5 minutes, thieves pulled up and jumped into his car and took off. Thankfully, he was able to use a new technology called YouConnect to track his car in real time. He found that the car had been abandoned in North St. Louis County, called the police, and they responded.

YouConnect is a tracking device connected to the rearview mirror. There is also an app that can be downloaded to your phone.

St. Charles Police said there were four car break-ins just down the street from where the man's car was stolen at the Fox Hill Apartment Complex. They do not know whether these crimes are related. No arrests have been made.

