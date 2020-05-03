ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man was shot in St. Charles Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. outside an apartment building near North Fourth Street and Barthel Avenue.
The spokesman said the man was shot and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He did not know the man's condition.
He said police are looking for the shooter, who left the scene in a tan or silver passenger vehicle with damage to the front inside of the vehicle.
Police do not know what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.