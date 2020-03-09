St. Charles mom thankful her daughter survived vicious attack by stranger

"In my eyes, this was attempted murder. I am thankful that she's still alive," said mother Morgan Greer

ST CHARLES, Mo. — "Nobody should ever have to go through this with their child," said Morgan Greer. "Nobody should have to go through this at all."

The St. Charles mom cries when she thinks about the frightening phone call she received from her terrified daughter three nights ago.

"It's a horrible situation. She's a great kid. She doesn't cause problems. She doesn't know who did this to her," said Greer.

Jessmyn Greer, 18, told St. Charles Police around 11 o'clock Sunday night she left her job at a fast-food restaurant and started walking her usual, short route home near St. Charles Avenue and Timber Lane when someone attacked her from behind.

"She remembers everything up until it happened," Morgan Greer said.

Greer says the culprit hit her daughter on her head several times with a blunt object, possibly a hammer, according to Jessmun's doctor.

Jessmyn suffered several serious head injuries including a skull fracture.

"In my eyes, this was attempted murder," Greer said.

Jessmyn recently graduated with honors from St. Charles High School.

She's the oldest of three children.

Morgan Greer said one of her neighbors heard her daughter screaming for help, ran outside with a gun and only got a quick glimpse of the apparent attacker running off.

The family's neighbor comforted Jessmyn and called police.

"Oh my gosh, if it wasn't for him, I mean he was her guardian angel that night," said Morgan.

Jessmyn spent two days in the hospital.

She's now recovering at home.

"This is a blessing like she could have been dead or brain-damaged or so many other options and I'm just super thankful that it wasn't as bad as it could've been," added the St. Charles mom.

As she comforts her traumatized daughter, Greer also prays for an arrest.

"He should have been caught already. My daughter is more worried about somebody else being attacked. Our community needs to come together, turn on their porch lights and look out for each other. I am thankful that she's alive to see the day," said Morgan Greer.

Greer said her daughter will eventually undergo counseling.