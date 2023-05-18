St. Charles mother charged in death of toddler

The woman told police that she struck the boy in the face with her hand and a tennis shoe after he became "fussy" when she couldn't find a piece to his feeding tube.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles woman accused in the death of her toddler son first tried to pin the blame on his 3-year-old sister, police allege.

Deja Latice Slaughter has been charged with one count each of child abuse and first-degree child endangerment resulting in death. She was also ordered to have no contact with her 3-year-old daughter.

According to a probable cause statement filed by a St. Charles police detective, a 911 call was received at around 4 p.m. Monday reporting a dead child at a home on the 7300 block of Fox Chase Drive. Police forced entry into the home and found a 2-year-old boy, identified in the report as "AD," unresponsive on the bed in the master bedroom. Slaughter was also in the apartment with AD's sister.

The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He had several bruises on his face.

Dispatchers told the detective that Slaughter had called 911 the day before and said her daughter had struck the boy and she "didn't want to be blamed for it." She also told dispatchers that she didn't want to be contacted in person.

During a recorded interview at the St. Charles Police Department, Slaughter told the detective that the boy had several medical issues that required a feeding tube. She said she couldn't find a piece of the feeding tube two days prior and was unable to feed her son with it, causing him to become "fussy."

She admitted to striking him in the face with her hand and with a tennis shoe, according to the probable cause statement. She said she called her mother after he became unresponsive, but she didn't call 911 "because she did not want to get in trouble."

Slaughter also admitted to drinking numerous shots of alcohol the day police found AD. She submitted to a breath test, which measured her blood alcohol content at .199 at about 8 p.m.

Slaughter also told police she had been alone in the apartment with the two children.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Tuesday and ruled the boy's death a homicide.