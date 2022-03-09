x
St. Charles police believe serial burglar is targeting apartment complexes

Multiple burglaries occurred in mid-February.
Credit: St. Charles County PD
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles police are warning residents that a serial burglar is targeting apartment complexes along Friedens Road, and have released surveillance footage of him inside one of his victim's homes.

Most of the incidents happened in mid-February, although the burglar struck again this week, according to Capt. Raymond Floyd. 

St. Charles police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 314-949-3300.  

