7 people arrested after St. Charles protest

Police said the protest took an unlawful turn when participants moved in front of the police department building

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Seven people were arrested following what started as a peaceful protest in St. Charles.

The Expect US group held a “No Justice No Peace” rally at the Streets of St. Charles restaurant and retail area Sunday evening.

The group started at about 6 p.m. near Lombard and Beale streets, where they stayed for about an hour, St. Charles police said. Officers blocked roads in the area so protesters could safely gather.

From there, police said the protesters moved to the front of the police department building on Zumbehl Road. That’s when the peaceful protest became unlawful, police said.

St. Charles police said unruly people in the group blocked the road and defaced the signs in front of the police department. Officers gave protesters several orders to leave the area just after 8 p.m. with the final order at about 8:43 p.m.

When they refused to leave, police arrested seven people for property damage, assault on a law enforcement officer and refusal to disperse. The suspects were booked and released. Police said they plan to seek charges with the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.