St. Charles retirement community resident shot security guard, police say

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles retirement community resident was charged after he shot a security guard Friday night, police said.

Police arrested Constantino "John" Spatafora, at his apartment building in the Windsor Estates community and he was charged with assault and armed criminal action.

The St. Charles Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call just before 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 7 at the Windsor Estates. Officers found a 22-year-old security guard who had been shot one time in the stomach.

According to the probable cause statement, the security guard was inspecting a light that had been switched off in the cafeteria. He switched the light on prior to the incident to inspect the area, which was when he made contact with Spatafora. Police said Spatafora then shot the security guard in the stomach.

The guard was taken to a local hospital and was treated. According to the probable cause statement, the guard required emergency surgery and could not provide a statement before the statement was filed.

Police did not provide an update on his condition Tuesday.

Spatafora was found to have a .357 revolver and .38 caliber ammunition in his apartment, according to the probable cause statement. A spent .38 caliber cartridge was found in the cafeteria after the shooting.

The 81-year-old was charged with one count of each first-degree assault and armed criminal action by the St. Charles County Attorney's Office.

Spatafora is being held on $200,000 cash-only bond. Police said he has no known criminal history.