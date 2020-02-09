Police asking for information after woman assaulted in St. Charles

Police said the woman doesn't remember what happened

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A woman was assaulted Sunday night in St. Charles and police are looking for the public's help.

At around 11 p.m., the St. Charles Police Department was called to the 1100 block of St. Charles Avenue for a report of “suspicious circumstances.”

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been assaulted by blunt force trauma to the top of her head. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and doesn’t remember what happened.