Shooting reported on I-70 in St. Clair County

Illinois State Police said there was a report of gunfire in the eastbound lanes in East St. Louis Thursday morning. No injuries have been reported.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Illinois State Police are investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that happened on Interstate 70 in St. Clair County.

Troopers responded at 6:39 a.m. after someone reported a shooting in the eastbound lanes at Milepost 3 in East St. Louis. At this time, ISP said no one has reported any injuries related to the incident.

Police said it's still early in the investigation and no further details were released.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information on the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS). Witnesses can remain anonymous.