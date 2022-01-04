St. Clair County man charged with 2 2021 murders

Larry Lovett, 39, was charged with first-degree murder for the Aug. 2 death of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City and the Dec. 7 death of Andre Hutson in Madison.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A Madison, Illinois, man was charged in connection with two murders five months apart in 2021.

Larry Lovett, 39, was charged with first-degree murder for the Aug. 2 death of Ahmaad Nunley in Granite City and the Dec. 7 death of Andre Hutson in Madison, a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine said.

Lovett is the third person charged in connection with the death of Nunley.

At around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2, the Granite City Police Department was called to Illinois Route 3 for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot multiple times. The victims were taken to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

After the shooting, the Major Case Squad was activated to help with the investigation. About 15 investigators from the Major Case Squad were working the investigation, according to a news release.

Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The press release said Lovett was involved with another deadly shooting five months later.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 7, the Madison Police Department was called to the 1700 block of Wayne Lanter Avenue for a report of a shooting and a man down. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 38-year-old Andre Hutson of St. Louis.

Lovett is the second person charged in connection with the Dec. 7 shooting. William Jenkins was charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for his alleged role in the murder, the press release said.